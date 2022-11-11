The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is thrilled to announce its 15th Annual Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show featuring over forty local artists!

On Friday, November 11th from 5 – 8pm, ASiF invites the public to celebrate this special holiday exhibit with wine and refreshments and live jazz by Gregory S. Young! Many agree this is ASiF’s best show of the year – combining holiday gift shopping with a fine art gallery experience that brings the community together and supports local artists!

Following the opening reception, ASiF will host open gallery hours for holiday gift shoppers from 11am – 2pm every Saturday & Sunday beginning Saturday, November 12th, through Sunday, December 18th. Private appointments to visit and tour the exhibit are also available throughout the show. Visit asifstudios.com for more information.

Each year the Smallworks Holiday Show brings the center’s gallery walls to life with dozens of original, one of a kind works of art by over 40 artists… paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, mixed-media art, jewelry, pottery and sculptural, functional & wearable works of art – all small and perfect for holiday gift giving!

Each carefully composed gallery wall is a work of art in itself consisting of one or more of each of the show’s forty-plus participants’ art works. For this gallery event, dozens of small creations are carefully collaged together by a crew of visual artists, culminating in a kind of visual poetry, a vibrant assemblage – which speaks volumes about the gold mine of talent had by Nevada County’s community of artists.

As tradition will have it for this exhibit, artworks will be continually sold off the wall creating an ever changing show. Guests are encouraged to shop and take their purchases home with them so that each time a piece is sold a new one may replace it. The juried show will continually accept new artists and artworks throughout the course of the show. Artists interested in submitting works following the opening reception may contact the center’s director, Amanda Paoletti at amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com for more information.

And mark your calendars for next month as well for ASiF’s Holiday Open House Event on Saturday, December 10th from 11am – 4pm. This is an all day art event featuring special guest artists with pop up gallery exhibits, demonstrations and family friendly holiday gift making workshops throughout the day.

Participating Artists:

Angela Apostal

﻿Eric Bevel

Jean Bevel

Eileen Blodgett

Deborah Bridges

Roseanne Burke

Sheila Cameron

Florence Carland

Andrea Caturegli

Heather deViveiros

Linda Galusha

Cheri Guerrette

Barbara Harris

Claudia Jeffers

Michelle Jewett

Martha Jones

Janet Joslin

Kris Johnson

Warren Knox

Karin Lawler

Jill Mahanna

Susan Michalski

Thomas Morrison

Lisa Nowlain

Amanda Paoletti

Marybeth Paul

Jan Pellizzer

Katharine Popenuk

Louise Pryor

Annette Purther

Debora Ries

Rebecca Silvers

Stephanie Schriver

Douglass Truth

Ana Vaturi

Robin Wallace

Jeree Waller

David Wellner

Christina Westrope

Cheryl Wilson

Annette Wolters

Kathryn Wronski

Claudia Zarrabi

….and more artists joining weekly, throughout the course of the show!

ASiF is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information go to www.asifstudios.com.

About ASiF…

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF), a 4000 square foot – fully equipped studio art center, opened its doors in 2008, offering classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local, regional and visiting artists. ASiF’s mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where art can be made, displayed and appreciated.

ASiF is home to 15 studio artists and instructors and offers classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, printmaking, mosaics, jewelry & metal arts, pottery, sculpture, mixed media, felting & fiber arts and more.