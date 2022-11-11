The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is thrilled to announce its 15th Annual Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show featuring over forty local artists!
On Friday, November 11th from 5 – 8pm, ASiF invites the public to celebrate this special holiday exhibit with wine and refreshments and live jazz by Gregory S. Young! Many agree this is ASiF’s best show of the year – combining holiday gift shopping with a fine art gallery experience that brings the community together and supports local artists!
Following the opening reception, ASiF will host open gallery hours for holiday gift shoppers from 11am – 2pm every Saturday & Sunday beginning Saturday, November 12th, through Sunday, December 18th. Private appointments to visit and tour the exhibit are also available throughout the show. Visit asifstudios.com for more information.
Each year the Smallworks Holiday Show brings the center’s gallery walls to life with dozens of original, one of a kind works of art by over 40 artists… paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, mixed-media art, jewelry, pottery and sculptural, functional & wearable works of art – all small and perfect for holiday gift giving!
Each carefully composed gallery wall is a work of art in itself consisting of one or more of each of the show’s forty-plus participants’ art works. For this gallery event, dozens of small creations are carefully collaged together by a crew of visual artists, culminating in a kind of visual poetry, a vibrant assemblage – which speaks volumes about the gold mine of talent had by Nevada County’s community of artists.
As tradition will have it for this exhibit, artworks will be continually sold off the wall creating an ever changing show. Guests are encouraged to shop and take their purchases home with them so that each time a piece is sold a new one may replace it. The juried show will continually accept new artists and artworks throughout the course of the show. Artists interested in submitting works following the opening reception may contact the center’s director, Amanda Paoletti at amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com for more information.
And mark your calendars for next month as well for ASiF’s Holiday Open House Event on Saturday, December 10th from 11am – 4pm. This is an all day art event featuring special guest artists with pop up gallery exhibits, demonstrations and family friendly holiday gift making workshops throughout the day.
Participating Artists:
Angela Apostal
Eric Bevel
Jean Bevel
Eileen Blodgett
Deborah Bridges
Roseanne Burke
Sheila Cameron
Florence Carland
Andrea Caturegli
Heather deViveiros
Linda Galusha
Cheri Guerrette
Barbara Harris
Claudia Jeffers
Michelle Jewett
Martha Jones
Janet Joslin
Kris Johnson
Warren Knox
Karin Lawler
Jill Mahanna
Susan Michalski
Thomas Morrison
Lisa Nowlain
Amanda Paoletti
Marybeth Paul
Jan Pellizzer
Katharine Popenuk
Louise Pryor
Annette Purther
Debora Ries
Rebecca Silvers
Stephanie Schriver
Douglass Truth
Ana Vaturi
Robin Wallace
Jeree Waller
David Wellner
Christina Westrope
Cheryl Wilson
Annette Wolters
Kathryn Wronski
Claudia Zarrabi
….and more artists joining weekly, throughout the course of the show!
ASiF is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information go to www.asifstudios.com.
About ASiF…
The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF), a 4000 square foot – fully equipped studio art center, opened its doors in 2008, offering classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local, regional and visiting artists. ASiF’s mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where art can be made, displayed and appreciated.
ASiF is home to 15 studio artists and instructors and offers classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, printmaking, mosaics, jewelry & metal arts, pottery, sculpture, mixed media, felting & fiber arts and more.
KNOW & GO:
Who: Over 40 Nevada County Artists
What: Opening Reception, Fine Art – All Small & Live Music
Where: ASiF Studios, 940 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945
When: Friday, November 11th, 5-8pm