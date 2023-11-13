The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is thrilled to announce its 16th Annual Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show featuring over forty local and regional artists!

On Friday, November 17th from 5 – 8pm, ASiF invites the public to celebrate this special holiday exhibit with wine, refreshments and live jazz by Gregory S. Young! Many agree this is ASiF’s best show of the year, combining holiday gift shopping with a fine art gallery experience that brings the community together to celebrate and support local artists!

Each year the Smallworks Holiday Show brings the center’s gallery walls to life with dozens of original, one of a kind works of art by over 40 artists… paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, mixed-media art, jewelry, pottery, sculptural, functional & wearable works of art – all small and perfect for holiday gift giving!

Each carefully composed gallery wall is a work of art in itself consisting of one or more of each of the show’s forty-plus participants’ works. For this gallery event, dozens of small creations are carefully collaged together by a crew of ASiF resident artists, the result of which culminates in a kind of visual poetry – a vibrant assemblage which speaks volumes about the incredible talent had by Nevada County’s community of visual artists.

As tradition will have it the Smallworks exhibit will be an – ever changing show – as artworks are continually sold off the wall. This practice is in contrast to the center’s other shows, where artworks are purchased ad picked up following the end of a show. For this show, guests are encouraged to shop for holiday gifts and take their purchases home with them right away – so each time a piece is sold, space is created for another artist’s small masterpiece – allowing new artists and artworks to be added to the gallery walls throughout the course of the exhibit. Artists interested in submitting works following the November 17th opening reception may email the center’s director, Amanda Paoletti at amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com for more information.

And mark your calendars again next month for the center’s all day, family friendly holiday event! ASiF’s 16 Annual Holiday Open House Event will be held on Saturday, December 9th from 11am – 4pm. For this event the public is invited back to see what’s new in the Smallworks show, bring the family and spend the day making gifts and sharing holiday cheer. This is an all day family friendly event featuring holiday gift making workshops for artists of all ages, demonstrations and delicious refreshments for all to share! Visit the asifstudios.com for more info about workshops, guest artists and more!

ASiF’s 2023 Smallworks Holiday Show will be on display through Saturday December 23rd, with open gallery hours, Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. To schedule a visit, contact the center’s director, Amanda Paoletti at amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com.

Participating Smallworks Artists:

Kristin Aplin

Mieke Blees

Eileen Blodgett

Deborah Bridges

Roseanne Burke

Sheila Cameron

Florence Carland

Shelley Carlisle

Andrea Caturegli

Kiely deViveiros

Laurence Fogiel

Sylviane Giacoletto

Dori Greenbaum

Cheri Guerrette

Barbara Harris

David Hill

Suki Hitz

Claudia Jeffers

Michelle Jewett

Molly Jochem

Kris Johnson

Warren Knox

Karin Lawler

Christine Lisle

Isabel Maggiani

Jill Mahanna

Lynda Malavanya

Meredith Manning

Juli Marks

Susan Michalski

Susan Moreno

Tom Ogden

Valerie Ostenak

Jean Patterson

Louise Pryor

Mike Ryan

Heather Scott

Stephanie Schriver

Rose Shulman

Douglass Truth

Robin Wallace

Cheryl Wilson

Kathryn Wronski

Claudia Zarrabi

Lani Zila

….and more artists joining weekly, throughout the course of the show!

ASiF is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information go to www.asifstudios.com.

About ASiF…

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF), a 4000 square foot – fully equipped studio art center, opened its doors in 2008, offering classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local, regional and visiting artists. ASiF’s mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where art can be made, displayed and appreciated.

ASiF is home to more than 15 studio artists and instructors and offers classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, printmaking, mosaics, jewelry & metal arts, pottery, sculpture, mixed media, felting & fiber arts and more.