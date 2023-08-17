Grass Valley, Aug 17, 2023 – The stage is set, the harmonies are waiting, and a new opportunity is knocking. Sierra Master Chorale, an esteemed Grass Valley-based choir, invites passionate vocalists to audition. As a member of this accomplished ensemble, choristers will have the joy of performing in two celebratory holiday concerts in December and two enchanting spring concerts in May. Sierra Master Chorale. Photo by Valle Visions Photography

Auditions will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27th, 2-5pm and Tuesday, Aug. 29th, 5-8pm (or by special arrangement) at InConcert Sierra offices, 333 Crown Point Cir. #125, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Interested singers should complete the online form, available at www.inconcertsierra.org, in the section titled Chorale, under the tab “Sing With Us.”

Sierra Master Chorale stands as a pillar of choral excellence in Western Nevada County. Comprising dedicated vocalists who share an unbridled enthusiasm for choral music, this choir has consistently delivered performances that touch the hearts of audiences.

Under the masterful direction of Alison Skinner, Sierra Master Chorale has earned a reputation for its unwavering commitment to artistic integrity. Members of this remarkable choir are part of a musical journey that resonates deeply and leaves an indelible mark on those who participate.

“The Sierra Master Chorale is a welcoming, warm, hard-working group of singers committed to a truly wonderful performance,” says Skinner. “We work hard, have fun, and create beautiful music together. What could be better?”

Interested singers should have some choral experience or prior training. There are openings in all voice parts. Sierra Master Chorale is seeking dedicated vocalists to audition and become part of an extraordinary musical experience.

The Sierra Master Chorale is a part of the local classical music presenting organization, InConcert Sierra. For more information about the choir or InConcert Sierra, please visit www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.