Congresswoman Barbara Lee, (D) Oakland, and United States Senatorial Candidate, will speak at an evening event in Grass Valley on Friday, November 10. Sponsored by the Nevada County Democrats, the event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley.

Congresswoman Lee has been representing California’s 12th District (formerly 13th) since 1998. She is the highest ranking African American woman appointed to Democratic leadership, serving as co-chair of the Policy and Steering Committee. She also serves on the Budget Committee and the Appropriations Committee, which oversees all federal government spending. She attended Oakland’s Mills College, and received her Master of Social Work from the University of California. She worked for Congressman Ron Dellums, where she ascended to become his chief of staff. She was elected to the California Assembly and State Senate during the 1990s. She was elected to the US House of Representatives in a 1998 special election to succeed Dellums.

The first part of the evening, Congresswoman Lee will provide insight and perspectives about her work representing California and will also share her goals and aspirations for becoming the next senator from California. The second part of the evening will be a social mixer, where Congresswoman Lee will meet with attendees to learn more about what local, state and national issues are most important to her neighboring Northern California district. During this time, she will be available to answer questions and address local issues that matter most to attendees.

Light refreshments will be served, with a No Host bar. Tickets range from $25-$250.

Early ticket purchases are required and no tickets will be sold at the door.

Proceeds will support local Democratic candidates.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at nevadacountydemocrats.org which is also the source for general information about the Nevada County Democrats.