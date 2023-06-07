GRASS VALLEY, Calif. June 7, 2023 – Jump into summer with a new photography exhibit, “Beaches” by Ann Westling at the Edward Jones office on 580 Brunswick Rd, Suite 200 in Grass Valley. Exhibit opens on Friday afternoon, June 23 with a reception from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

Surf Dog Championship Huntington Beach Green Team by Ann Westling Sunset Silhouettes near Bandon, OR by Ann Westling

This is a bright and breezy collection of photos celebrating beaches – everything from surfing dogs to sunsets and swimming with sea turtles.

Grab your boogie board and join us for some surf music and beach themed-refreshments.

“This is my first exhibit. I photograph subjects that I love and anything beach related is on that list. As a newer photographer, I would like to give Nevada County Camera Club credit for wonderful coaching and critiques as one starts down the photography path,” stated Westling.

Nevada County Camera Club meets monthly to share information on ways members can improve their photography. Guest speakers give presentations while members share their photographs for critiques. For more information: www.nccameraclub.com.

RSVP’s not required for the reception, but would be helpful. Contact Faith Hegeman, Office Administrator, (530) 477-3360.