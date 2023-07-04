INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — If you love plants, bugs, and other animals and have a sense of exploration and a thirst for discovery, participating in a bioblitz is the perfect opportunity for you. A bioblitz is a one-day event where participants explore a specific area to search for and count unique species of plants, animals, bugs, and birds. The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science is hosting this year’s Truckee-area BioBlitz at the Sagehen Creek Field Station on July 9.

The BioBlitz is timed to coincide with the peak of breeding birds like this male Western Tanager

What makes the BioBlitz at Sagehen so unique is the diversity of species and the opportunity to discover organisms that aren’t often found elsewhere. Due to Sagehen’s status as a protected research site part of the UC Reserve System, there are forests, meadows and riparian habitat, along with a number of fens, all of which support a unique diversity of plant and animal life.

Participants may have the chance to see many different butterfly species, like this Lorquin’s Admiral

Species that participants may get to see include mountain birds at the peak of their breeding season, dozens of flowering plants in full bloom, colorful butterflies and jumping spiders, parasitoid wasps, two species of carnivorous sundew plants, and the primitive Black Petaltail dragonfly, each with a fascinating life history to learn about.

For example, the larvae of the petaltails are not fully aquatic like other dragonflies, but instead tunnel into the moss at spring-fed mountain bogs and fens (making Sagehen the perfect place to encounter this unusual insect).

There will be naturalists, scientists, and other experts on hand to lead groups of 5-10 participants as they search and record the biodiversity they observe. The main event will be on the morning of Sunday, July 9, starting at 8 am.

Participants will head out into the field and make observations until noon, at which point everybody will reconvene at the field station for lunch and a quick taxonomic tally. An optional afternoon session will be available to those who want to spend the full day exploring and counting the amazing variety of species at Sagehen.

For more detailed information and to register visit https://www.tinsweb.org/upcoming-events/bioblitz-at-sagehen-creek-field-station-2r932.

About the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science:

Founded in 2010, the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) is a member-supported nonprofit organization providing world-class education and research. TINS provides programs for all ages, from presentations to citizen science projects to guided nature outings. Scholarships and a diversity of free programming aim to make these activities as inclusive as possible. The organization conducts ongoing biological research in the Tahoe-Sierra region, contributing important data to help improve management decisions regarding wildlife. TINS is working to bring a world-class interpretive nature center and educational facility to the Tahoe area, with the ultimate goal of creating a community that cares for the natural world by fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the natural resources at Lake Tahoe and beyond. For more information visit tinsweb.org.