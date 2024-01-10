Grass Valley, California – Bitney Prep Charter High School in Grass Valley has announced the dates of its Parent Information Nights for students and their families to find out more about why Bitney is such a unique educational option for Nevada County youth.

Parent Information Nights are held on the Bitney Prep campus, 135 Joerschke Drive, Grass Valley, from 5:30 to 6:30 on January 25, February 29, and March 21. They will also be offering an 8th Grade Shadow Day on March 15, where students can spend the day on campus shadowing current Bitney students and getting a sense of the school experience. Open Enrollment ends April 1st.

Entering its 26th year as an alternative to the traditional high school experience for Nevada County teens, Bitney Prep is a welcoming and dynamic space for students to express their best selves safely. All backgrounds and beliefs are welcome. Bitney is a small campus with 100 students enrolled. This means that students get the individual attention they need to succeed.

Bitney Prep staff

Bitney Prep knows that a one-size-fits-all industrial approach to education doesn’t match the needs of today’s young people. Bitney Prep teachers know their students as individuals. They design their program to meet the needs of their students, capture their attention, expand their horizons, and prepare them to meet the future they want, one student at a time. From creative scheduling to a robust advisory program, Bitney gives its students the agency to direct their education.

In 2015, Bitney Prep became part of the Big Picture Network, an innovative, student-centered group of schools focused on bringing the best educational and support practices to students to prepare them for the demands of the modern world.

Student Council

An integral part of the Big Picture philosophy is real-world learning. Every Wednesday, Bitney Prep students are in the community doing hands-on learning at an internship of their choice. Bitney’s unique, dynamic, full-day Internship Program puts its students into the workspace where they learn the professional and soft skills they’ll need to follow their passions and succeed in the future.

To find out more about Bitney Prep, visit their website at www.bitneyprep.net. To find out more about Parent Information Nights and 8th Grade Shadow Day, call 530.477.1235 or email Bitney at info@bitneyprep.net

About Bitney Prep Charter High School: As a free public charter school, Bitney Prep accepts all students with open arms. Our environment is welcoming and inclusive. Our size means we are able to offer specialized programs that are tailored to challenge and engage our student body. The Bitney learning community values every student as an active, unique participant. Our staff is committed to guiding youth towards their best potential.