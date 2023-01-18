AnimalSave and Sierra Friends of Tibet will host an Animal Blessing by the visiting Monks from the Gaden Shartse monastery in the Tibetan Refugee Settlement in Southern India.

We will again have the honor of being the recipient of a ceremonial blessing by the Monks here at the AnimalSave Center. The blessing for prosperity, healing and happiness will include the buildings, staff and volunteers, and the cats housed in the Cat Adoption Room and Penny’s Place Cat Sanctuary.

The Monks will perform a ritual ceremony that is open to the public in Humane Education from 1:00 to 2:00. That will be followed from 2:00 – 3:00 by an extended blessing of community pets.

The Monks will perform individual blessings for your furry or feathered pets. A $5.00 to $20.00 suggested donation will help the monastery with education, medical needs, housing, food and building maintenance.

To ensure the safety of the animals, well behaved dogs must be on well-fitting collars or harnesses and leashes. Cats, rabbits and birds must be in very secure carriers. There is no exception to this requirement. We can also accommodate larger animals that remain in a trailer. Please contact carolyn@animalsave.org if you have a larger animal you would like to bring, so we can prepare for that and give further information.

If your pet does not travel well or has crossed the Rainbow Bridge, you can bring your favorite photograph and the Monks will bless it.

What: Blessing of the Animals at the AnimalSave Center

When: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm

12:45 – 1:00 Blessing of AnimalSave buildings

1:00 – 2:00 Ritual Ceremony in Humane Education (open to the public)

2:00 – 3:00 Individual blessing of private animals

Where: AnimalSave Center, 520 East Main Street, Grass Valley

For more information, contact Carolyn Niehaus at carolyn@animalsave.org or 530-271-7071 x 201. You can obtain more information about the Monk’s tour to Nevada County at www.sierrafriendsoftibet.org.