GRASS VALLEY, Calif. November 28, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Chris Cain in the Marisa Funk Theater on December 22, 2023.

Among the greatest compliments a musician can receive is praise from his fellow artists. With more than three decades of touring and fourteen previous albums, master blues guitarist and vocalist Chris Cain has earned his reputation as a musician’s musician. Since his first release in 1987, Cain has created his very own blues sound inspired by his heroes—B.B. King, Albert King, Ray Charles, Albert Collins, Grant Green and Wes Montgomery.

Upon first discovering Cain in 1987, Guitar Player raved, “Cain is an impressive, top-notch guitarist. His full-bodied tone and surprisingly big voice packed a punch that had me reeling.” The Washington Post declared, “Chris Cain is a hot-shot guitarist and a singer with the maturity of old blues masters like Bobby Bland and B.B. King.” Guitar icon Robben Ford said, “Chris Cain is for real. He’s a great blues player with an intensity that keeps you on the edge of your seat, wondering what he’s going to do next. Plus he knows how to write a song you haven’t heard before, full of humor and insight. If you like the blues you’ll like Chris Cain.”

For over three decades, Cain has toured all over North America and made repeated trips around the world. He’s performed at the Chicago Blues Festival, The Doheny Blues Festival, The Philadelphia Blues Festival, The Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland, and many others.

His jazz-informed blues guitar playing is fiery, emotional and always unpredictable. His vocals—gruff, lived-in and powerful—add fuel to the fire. His indelible original songs keep one foot in the blues tradition and both eyes on the future. The pure joy Cain brings to his playing and singing is palpable, and draws fans even closer in.

Please join us for a soulful evening of the blues with Chris Cain at The Center for the Arts.

WHAT: Chris Cain

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: Friday, December 22, 2023 | Doors 7 pm | Show 8 pm

TICKETS: $20-30 | https://bit.ly/3G2lg2N

WEBSITE & INFO:thecenterforthearts.org | (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.