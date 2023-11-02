Ever wondered how Gold Rush towns like You Bet, Gouge Eye and Snow Tent got their names? Answers to this and many other questions about the County’s Gold Rush past can be found in the third and final edition of Ghost Towns of Nevada County.

It contains histories of 38 County ghost towns, three maps and 75 photographs and other images. For the first time, it is available as a paperback from Amazon for $6.99. It is also available as a free download from Apple Books or as a PDF from the publisher You Bet Press at www.youbetpress.com.

The author, Bernard Zimmerman, is a long time resident of You Bet and the Chair of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission. He is also the co-author of the electronic edition of Exploring Nevada County, a guide to the over 200 historical landmarks in the County. He is a lifetime member of the Nevada County Historical Society and was recently named its “Citizen of the Year.”

You Bet Press is the first (and probably only) digital press and publisher in You Bet, California, whose heyday was in the 1860s as a gold mining town.