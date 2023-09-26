Grass Valley, Calif. (Sept. 26, 2023) –The 17th annual Empty Bowl benefit for Hospitality House wrapped up on Sept. 21, with bowls filled with hope for our homeless community. Over 350 people participated in the event and the fundraiser raised over $23,000. Funds directly support our residents experiencing homelessness to receive emergency shelter, food, case management, housing aid, medical respite, and more.

Success for the event was largely made possible by the artist community, who year after year continue to create and donate bowls by the hundreds. Thank you to returning Empty Bowl artists including Chic Lotz, Dik Hotchkiss, Mindy Oberne, Yvon Dockter, Candace Ekstrom, Rene Sparttling, Gold Country Woodturners, The Curious Forge and many more.

Seven restaurants also stepped forward as event hosts, each donating their own staff time and meals to support Empty Bowl, including: Sopa Thai Cuisine, Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro, Lola at The National Exchange Hotel, Golden Gate Saloon at The Holbrooke Hotel, Heartwood Eatery, Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co. and Friar Tuck’s Restaurant & Bar.

“As a homeless and housing services provider, we often see people at the lowest point in their lives,” shared Executive Director Nancy Baglietto. “Empty Bowl’s success is testament to our community’s generosity and willingness to help our neighbors in need.”

Empty Bowl serves as an ongoing reminder of what a simple bowl of sustenance truly means for someone who is hungry and struggling on the streets with no place to call home. Through June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023, Hospitality House served over 79,000 meals and every meal was felt with gratitude from locals like Andrew and Yvette Molina. Andrew and Yvette arrived at Utah’s Place, Hospitality House’s homeless shelter, earlier this year. They were welcomed with care and compassion and given a safe place to sleep each night. Now, they are re-starting their journey to recapture their independence. With dedicated case management and community support, Andrew and Yvette are receiving the medical care they desperately needed and eagerly anticipate moving into a happy, healthy home together one day soon.

“I would love to thank the community and the donors for supporting us. I feel like you supported me personally… I am so thankful, so very, very thankful,“ shared Yvette.

Further support for Empty Bowl came from generous local business sponsors, including: BriarPatch Food Co-op, Chapa-De Indian Health, Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty, County of Nevada, KVMR 89.5 FM & 105.1 FM, Pawnie’s Home Care, River Valley Community Bank, SPD Markets, Telestream, LLC., The Union, Whitewater Naturopathic Medicine and YubaNet.

To further the efforts of Hospitality House, donations are always welcome and may be mailed to 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or made online at hhshelter.org. Additionally, Hospitality House will be hosting the 18th annual Night of Giving, an annual musical benefit for Hospitality House, set to return Saturday, Dec. 16 at The Center for the Arts. To learn more, contact the events team at info@hhshelter.org or by phone at (530) 615-0852.