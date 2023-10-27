The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Brandy Clark with opener SistaStrings in the Marisa Funk Theater on November 2, 2023.

An 11x Grammy nominee, CMA Award-winner, and Tony nominee, Brandy Clark is one of her generation’s most respected songwriters and musicians. In the midst of yet another landmark year, Clark released her acclaimed self-titled album, produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile, earlier this spring, which led Variety to call her “one of the great singer-songwriters of our day,” while Forbes describes the album as “an Americana Masterpiece.” Known for her powerful live shows, Clark will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall including stops in Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Over the course of her celebrated career, Clark has released three acclaimed albums including 2020’s Your Life is A Record, which landed on best-of-the-year lists at Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, and more. Of Clark, NPR Music asserts, “a storyteller of the highest caliber,” while The New Yorker declares, “No one is writing better country songs than Brandy Clark is” and Slate proclaims, “one of the greatest living short-story-songwriters in country (which really means in any genre).”

In addition to her work as a solo artist, Clark has also written songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow.” She also composed the music and lyrics for the new hit musical comedy, Shucked, alongside her longtime collaborator, Shane McAnally. With the show, Clark won Outstanding Music at the 67th Drama Desk Awards, while Shucked was also nominated for a total of nine Tony Awards this past year.

Monique and Chauntee Ross of SistaStrings

Milwaukee-bred sisters, Monique and Chauntee Ross of SistaStrings will be getting the night started. SistaStrings collaborated with fellow Milwaukeean Peter Mulvey and recorded two albums together, and after a move to Nashville in 2021, they quickly found a sisterhood with Allison Russell and toured with her in 2022, starting a new chapter in their lives. Monique and Chauntee began working with Brandi Carlile around the same time, and they will be supporting her throughout this tour.

Don’t miss Brandy Clark’s pure talent with support from SistaStrings at The Center for the Arts on November 2, 2023.

WHAT: Brandy Clark WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Thursday, November 2, 2023 | Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm TICKETS: $27-37 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://bit.ly/3qBthqA or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.