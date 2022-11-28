Grass Valley, CA– BriarPatch Food Co-op Owners and Hospitality House are teaming up once again this holiday season to bring a helping hand to local folks living with homelessness.

The BriarPatch community is invited to come together, give back and help their neighbors during Hospitality House’s critical year-end fundraising efforts where all donations are being doubled up to $30,000 for a limited time. Donation doubling is happening now and concludes Dec. 14, shortly before the nonprofit’s musical benefit, the 17th Annual Night of Giving at The Center for the Arts on Dec. 15.

BriarPatch Owners can donate any amount through Hospitality House’s website using a special donation page now through Dec. 14. Be sure to include a BriarPatch Owner identification number to be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two holiday gift baskets (a $100 value. Co-op Owners may donate every day to be entered for multiple chances to win at hhshelter.org/briarpatch-giving/ )

“A phrase that we say all the time at the Co-op is ‘Stronger Together.’ At BriarPatch we really believe that when people work toward a common goal, the effect is profound and exponential. That’s the core of our business model and we want to put it to good use to help our friends and neighbors,” said Rebecca Torpie, BriarPatch Director of Marketing.

Donated community dollars will go toward providing food, toiletries and shelter directly benefiting people in crisis.

“Wintertime is our absolute busiest time of the year. It’s when more men, women and children show up at our shelter, counting on us for warmth, comfort and hope for a better tomorrow,” said Ashley Quadros, Development Director for Hospitality House. “With donations being doubled right now, this is an opportunity to help twice as many people who urgently need help.”

Since 2015, BriarPatch has donated roughly $24,129 to Hospitality House. The Co-op believes strongly in raising awareness and financial support for the organization’s mission to increase the community’s resilience in the face of tough times. Last year BriarPatch Owners raised $2,055 through a 12-day giving campaign and The Patch matched the donations.

Hospitality House provides year-round community shelter, food and other resources to people living with homelessness in Nevada County. Hospitality House is a safe haven where those seeking shelter are offered three meals, along with laundry and shower facilities. The nonprofit organization is committed to ending homelessness by providing intensive case management services to all its guests.

A combination of high rent prices and a small pool of available rentals has created a housing crisis in Nevada County. The economic recession is compounding the need for financial support.

“During our last fiscal year, we served 718 unique homeless locals, an increase of 15 percent over the previous year,” said Quadros. “We are working to create more housing solutions, such as last year’s opening of our own senior complex, Sierra Guest Home, last year and by partnering with several agencies to open Brunswick Commons this year, a 40-unit complex. More collaboration and kind hearts are needed.”

https://hhshelter.org/



https://www.briarpatch.coop/