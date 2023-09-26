The Sierra Gold Parks Foundation presents the first ever Bridgeport Bridge Harvest Dinner and Fundraiser, Saturday, October 7th, 5-8pm, on the historic covered bridge over the South Yuba River.

Bridgeport Covered Bridge. Photo by John Field

Constructed in 1862, the Bridgeport covered bridge is the longest single-span covered wooden bridge in the world. It is listed as a California Historical Landmark, an entry in the National Register of Historic Places, and a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. Closed in 2011 due to safety concerns, and after an extensive and careful restoration effort, this landmark was finally reopened to the public on Nov. 4, 2021 for generations of visitors to continue to enjoy. Today, it is one of the most visited and treasured landmarks in Nevada County.

Guests will be treated to a mouth-watering three-course farm-to-table dinner prepared by Chef Antonio Ayestaran complimented by local wines and beers, plus live music, to be enjoyed in one of the most unique and beautiful settings in all of Nevada County.

For those who are unable to attend but still want to own a piece of history and support the cause – for $35 you can purchase one of the shakes removed from the bridge as part of the restoration, with the event and date engraved on a small plaque.

Sierra Gold Parks Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports park-related educational activities and helps to preserve the natural and cultural resources of western Nevada County’s State Parks which includes South Yuba River State Park, Empire Mine State Historic Park, and Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park.

Proceeds from this event will go towards park-related educational activities, as well as help preserve their natural and cultural resources, including the ongoing maintenance and preservation of the Bridgeport covered bridge and nearby historic barn.

Watch a short video on the restoration process: