NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. December 12, 2023 – Nearly 80 students from all grades at Nevada Union High School will be performing in the annual Choir Winter Concert titled “Bring Me Joy!” on Thursday, December 14 at 7pm at the Don Baggett Theatre on the Nevada Union Campus. The performance is expected to run for over two hours but has an intermission break for our guests.

NU Choir winter concert

This performance showcases the well known high level Chamber Choir, Concert Choir, Men’s Chorus, Miner’s Chorus, and Bel Canto singers. The entire semester students have been learning a variety of songs, stage presence skills, and have developed their own performance skills. These skills are cross transferable to “real life”- not just for performers! How do you comport yourself in a live setting? Listening to others, and cues for guidance, confidence, finding your own voice literally and figuratively, and being part of a team that becomes one are all valuable life skills.

The student performers are accompanied by well known pianist Jonathan Steele, and other community volunteers.

You are invited to come out to this showcase and celebrate winter, the best of 2023, or say farewell to this year with a happy note of joyous song. Occasionally during the performance, you will be able to join in an audience sing along and be directed by Choir Director Rod Baggett himself!

Tickets are available now for advance purchase at nuchoir.org, or may be purchased at the door. Seating is general and doors open at 6:30 pm. The concert runs 2.5 hours. Tickets suggested donations are $15 general admission, $10 students/youth, ages 5 and under are free.

This is a fundraising performance for the Choir which is also generously supported by community donors and sponsors: Caseywood Builders, Weiss Landscaping, Bowles & Verna LLP, Laurel Vieaux Print, Digital Media, Glass, Jeff & Brandi Schwartz, Scott Harms Construction, Sierra Oaks Veterinary Services, Foothill Mercantile, Smith & Moen Construction.