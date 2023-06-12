Educators, Academics, Advocates, and Friends are invited to join the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP) for its annual benefit, Building a Framework for Truth: A Fundraiser , Ethics in academic research, Inclusion of Indigenous rights, with a documented history of California Genocide on Sunday, June 18th, 3:30 pm – 7:30 pm. The event will be held at The Center for the Arts, a hub of arts for Nevada County. Tickets are available for “in-person” ($22-$44/pp) or “online” ($11/pp).

Researcher, professor and author Benjamin Madley ( An American Genocide ); Jordan Reznick, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Getty Research Institute; and freelance researcher Megan Renoir, PhD Candidate at the University of Cambridge, will explore the ethics of their academic fields. Musical artists Mariee Siou and Nikila Badua will also perform.

Spokeswoman Shelly Covert explained, “There is an ethical shift happening around the world regarding Native inclusion in academics. It’s about Tribal visibility and sovereignty. Our presenters are deeply engaging in this shift. It’s heavy work but to balance the academic weight of the evening, it will be great to have the voices of dear friends Mariee Siou and Nikila Badua . The live-stream component for those unable to attend is critically important.”

Copies of the book “An American Genocide” by Benjamin Madley are available for purchase at ‘Uba Seo: Nisenan Arts and Culture at 225 Broad St in downtown Nevada City. Mr. Madley will be signing books at the close of the June 18th event.

Editor’s note: This is a fundraising event and will be both in person and live-streaming. CHIRP is a 501c3 non-profit organization and funds raised by this event go to support the campaign to restore Federal recognition for the Tribe as well as support their 13th annual Nisenan Heritage Day event on Nov. 5th. The Nisenan Tribal members of the Nevada City Rancheria are original, lineal descendants of the Nisenan, who were here before the gold rush and remain here in their ancestral homelands today. Learn more.