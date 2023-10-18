BYLT Announces 2023 Conservation Awards & Gratitude Breakfast

Please join Bear Yuba Land Trust in honoring the year’s distinguished Conservation Heroes who have led the way in preserving open spaces and enriching our community’s connection with the land at their 2nd Annual Conservation Awards & Gratitude Breakfast.

Share in the gratitude at this celebratory event featuring a ceremony to the award recipients and a breakfast from Purdon Studios , whose farm to fork menus are inspired by their partnership with Mountain Bounty Farm. Tickets for this event will sell out, so purchase soon.

2023 CONSERVATION AWARD RECIPIENTS

William Nickerl Award for Conservation Leadership: ANDY & CAROL KRAMER

John Skinner Sierra Outdoors Recreation Award: BILL LAWRENCE

Business Supporter of the Year: YUBA WATER AGENCY

Partner of the Year: REDBUD CHAPTER OF THE CALIFORNIA NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY

Volunteers of the Year: JONATHAN KEEHN & RALPH SILBERSTEIN

Inaugural Young Leader Award: MARIAN CHRISTIANSEN

Event: 2023 Conservation Awards & Gratitude Breakfast Host: Bear Yuba Land Trust Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 9:30am – 11:30am Place: Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Tickets: $40/$35 member (For member discount, use promotional code MEMBER at checkout.) In honor of Nisenan Heritage Month we are donating $1 of each ticket purchase to the Nisenan Ancestral Homelands Reciprocity Program. Tickets available at bylt.org . Info: Call (530) 272-5994 ex 204, email Info@bylt.org.