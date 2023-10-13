Camino – Effective at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit Chief Mike Blankenheim is formally lifting the burn permit suspension in the State Responsibility Areas of the Lake Tahoe Basin and Alpine County ONLY. The burn permit suspension remains in effect for Amador County, El Dorado County west of Echo Summit, and Sacramento County until further notice.

While there remains a threat of wildfires in the Amador-El Dorado Unit, current weather and vegetation conditions in the Lake Tahoe Basin and Alpine County are conducive to safely utilize burning to reduce vegetation and create greater resilience to wildfires within communities and rural areas. CAL FIRE facilities will continue to be fully staffed until sufficient rainfall is received, allowing for the gradual reduction of fire control resources, while also prioritizing the ongoing fuels reduction initiatives. A burn suspension may be re-engaged in the event adverse fire weather conditions return.

CAL FIRE burn permits are required and are available online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/. Those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days in the Lake Tahoe Basin and Alpine County. Agriculture burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting your local Air Quality Management District.

Property owners conducting residential debris in the Lake Tahoe Basin or Alpine County must contact their local Air Quality Management District to determine what permit requirements or burning restrictions apply in their area and must always call to ensure burn day status.

El Dorado County (530) 621-5897 Alpine County (760) 872-8211, ext. 240 South Lake Tahoe (530) 621-5842, (888) 332-2876

The use of a burn barrel is illegal in Amador and El Dorado counties. For alternatives to burning your piles, contact the El Dorado County Fire Safe Council at www.edcfiresafe.org.

Property owners and residents are urged to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and always maintain control of the fire. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property. For tips and information on residential landscape debris burning safety, visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/permits/burn-permit-information/.