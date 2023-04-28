Auburn – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit announces effective Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8:00 am all residential pile burning will require a permit in Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra Counties.

Burn permits must now be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/. Applicants can access the website to obtain a burn permit which involves watching a short educational video and submitting an application. The process provides the necessary information needed to conduct the burn safely, while minimizing the chance for fire escape. Permits must be in possession either by printed copy or digitally. Permits are valid beginning May 1st of each year and require annual renewal. Permits are issued free of charge.

All burning must comply with the applicable Air Quality Regulations including checking the burn day status before burning.

Placer County – Placer County APCD Auburn area (including all cellphone users): 530-889-6868.

Outside Auburn, toll-free: 800-998-BURN (2876).

Placer’s burn day website: http://www.placerair.org/burnday.

– Placer County APCD Nevada County Northern Sierra AQMD (530) 274-7928 or (530) 582-1027 or visit myairdistrict.com.

Yuba County Feather River AQMD Burn Day Status (530) 741-6299 – Residential Pile burning at a parcel with 2 or few residences does not require an Air District permit. All other burning will require an Air District permit in addition to the CAL FIRE burn permit, call (530) 701-7462 if you have questions on the air quality permit requirements.



Hazard Reduction Guidelines are listed on the permit and must be followed at all times.

As a reminder, always have a minimum 10-foot clearance down to bare mineral soil around all burn piles, have a shovel and a water source available, and an adult present during burning. Failure to follow these simple precautions may result in a citation and fines. For further information regarding residential burning or other fire safety tips visit your local CAL FIRE Station or go to www.readyforwildfire.org.