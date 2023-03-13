A crew of the California Conservation Corps was busy working on Sunday at the South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport. Regular maintenance and emergency work are part of the crew’s mission – and they’re not afraid to get muddy.

The California Conservation Corps is a state agency, certified by The Corps Network, enrolling young adults, 18 to 25, for a year of natural resource work and emergency response. The CCC responds to fires, floods, earthquakes, oil spills, pest infestations and more. More than 12 million hours of emergency assistance has been provided to the state, and nation, since 1976.

Sate Parks Sgt. Moyer explains: “I was there today and they are working on part of the Visitor Center Trail that ties into the Kneebone cemetery loop (though it doesn’t go by the cemetery). The trail is mostly completed and open to hike on. They are currently enhancing the picnic area next to the bridge that overlooks Family Beach. That is the only closed area at this time. It is a very nice trail now.”

Bridgeport Covered Bridge on March 12, 2023

Thanks to State Parks staff, volunteers and Corpsmembers for their work!

Meanwhile, Lake Wildwood dam and the spillway got a workout too.

Lake Wildwood dam on March 12, 2023

Additional heavy rain and high winds are forecast again today. Rises expected on rivers, streams, creeks expected resulting from the rain and some component of snow melt.