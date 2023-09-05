Volunteer in the beautiful California State Parks of the Sierra foothills! The Sierra Gold Sector is hosting a training for volunteering at Empire Mine State Historic Park and/or South Yuba River State Park on Saturdays September 30th, October 7th, and October 14th (all three training dates must be attended).

There are many opportunities available at each park to match any interest! Empire Mine volunteer activities include trail roving, blacksmithing, school programs, historic grounds tours, garden tours, garden and landscape maintenance, and working in the gift shop, among others. South Yuba River volunteer activities include nature walks, historic Bridgeport tours, school programs, trail roving, gold panning and working in the visitor center.

All training days are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first two required days will be held at Empire Mine SHP. The third day will be at the park(s) you choose to volunteer at (trainings for some activities will be scheduled separately; see the website for more details).

For more information about the parks and to sign up for the training, visit

www.parks.ca.gov/SierraGoldVolunteers, or contact Sierra Gold Sector Volunteer Coordinator Jean Rhyne at (530) 686-7110 / Jean.Rhyne@parks.ca.gov.

WHAT: Volunteer Training for Empire Mine SHP and South Yuba River SP

WHEN: Saturdays September 30, October 7, & October 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (attendance on all three dates is required)

WHERE: Empire Mine State Historic Park, 10791 E. Empire St, Grass Valley

COST: Free

FOR INFO: Volunteer Coordinator Jean Rhyne: (530) 686-7110