GRASS VALLEY, CA, August 25, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Mama’s Broke with opener Lindsay Clark in the Marisa Funk Theater on August 30, 2023.

Mama’s Broke is a powerful duo that delivers a compelling performance with heart and raw energy. Although highly influenced by their Canadian roots, Lisa Maria and Amy Lou Keeler are based out of nowhere and everywhere. Their two strong voices blend to create haunting harmonies, while they artfully juggle fiddle, banjo, guitar, and mandolin, and incorporate traditional dance and foot percussion into their performance. Their original and often dark compositions push the boundaries of tradition and the constraints of genre. Drawing from old-time, Quebecois, blues, punk, Celtic, Balkan, and doom metal, they create a soundscape that is both familiar and new.

Mama’s Broke have spent the past eight years in a near-constant state of transience, pounding the transatlantic tour trail. They’ve brought their dark, fiery folk-without-borders sound to major festivals and DIY punk houses alike, absorbing traditions from their maritime home in Eastern Canada all the way to Ireland and Indonesia. Nowhere is the duo’s art-in-motion approach more apparent than on their long-awaited sophomore record Narrow Line (May 13, 2022 on Free Dirt Records); it’s the sound of nowhere in particular, yet woven with a rich synthesis of influences that knows no borders. It earned them a JUNO nomination for Traditional Roots Album of the Year 2022. The eleven songs on Narrow Line burrow deeply, with close harmony duets, commanding vocals, and poignant contemplations on cycles of life, including birth and death. Tinges of Americana stand side-by-side with the ghosts of Eastern European fiddle tunes and ancient a cappella ballad singing, melding into an unusually accessible dark-folk sound. A careful listen of Narrow Line invokes an ephemeral sense of place—whether real or imagined—inviting us to take comfort in the infinite possibilities of life, whether or not we ever choose to settle down.

For a group defined by constant touring, it’s not surprising that the two artists that make up Mama’s Broke, met on the road. As Lisa remembers it, “Amy was driving her old Mercedes from Montreal to Nova Scotia and I was looking for a ride. We spent the 17 hours in the car talking almost exclusively about music. By the time we reached Halifax we started playing together, and within a week or two became a band.” The driving force behind this band is – and has always been – the commitment to challenge borders between people, places, and traditions; while encouraging freedom of expression and community through music.

WHAT: Mama’s Broke WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:30 pm TICKETS: $22-27 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://bit.ly/3Adzvi4 or (530) 274-8384

