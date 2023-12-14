NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. December 13, 2023 – Candidate filings are now complete for the local offices on the March 5 ballot. The filing deadline was extended for District 2 with the incumbent not filing for re-election. Three candidates for District 1, four candidates for District 2 and one candidate for District 5 are joined by three candidates for Nevada City’s City Council.

County Supervisor District 1

Heidi Hall

Sue McGuire

Michael Taylor

Hall is the incumbent, running for a third term. Both McGuire and Taylor have unsuccessfully run for the seat previously.

County Supervisor District 2

John Herrera

Jeff Pettitt

Jason Tedder

Robb Tucker

None of the candidates has held elected office in Nevada County previously. Tedder ran unsuccessfully for Clerk-Recorder in 2022, losing in the primary election.

County Supervisor District 5

Hardy Bullock

Bullock is the incumbent and unopposed.

City of Nevada City – City Council

Daniela Fernandez

Doug Fleming

Gary Petersen

All three are incumbents and unopposed.

Calendar

The write-in candidate filing period begins January 8, 2024 and ends February 20, 2024.

Ballots will be mailed out to voters starting February 5, 2024 to February 27, 2024.

10-Day Vote Centers open on February 24, 2024.

3-Day Vote Centers open on March 2, 2024.

March 5, 2024: Election day. Polls are open 7am – 8pm.

