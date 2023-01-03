Nevada City, CA – Through Growing Green for the Yuba, SYRCL’s goal is to inspire the community to engage in sustainable and ecologically sound cannabis cultivation in the Yuba River watershed.

On January 11th from 5:30 to 6:45, join SYRCL, with guest speakers from the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, at Nevada County Media at 355 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley to discuss the community impacts of cannabis cultivation, regulation considerations, and dive into some of the myths surrounding cannabis cultivation practices.

In this workshop we will unpack the results of a 2021 community wide survey, discuss the array of cultivation types and respective implications of these practices in the watershed, and aim to dispel some of the common misconceptions surrounding cannabis cultivation.

Join us for this open community discussion followed by Q&A.

Registration for the event can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yzhyybez

SYRCL wants to inspire the community to engage in sustainable and ecologically sound cannabis cultivation in the Yuba River watershed. Our scientists and concerned community members recognize that the environmental impacts of unregulated, large-scale cannabis cultivation are real.

The most concerning impacts in the Yuba are:

The overuse of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides, polluting the water and poisoning wildlife.

Illegal water diversions that result in loss of late season stream flow and dry up creeks. The diversions also increase pollution and algae blooms in our streams and rivers.

“Trespass Grows” on public and forested lands cause deforestation and illegal land grading, damaging habitat for native fish and wildlife.

SYRCL’s vision for Growing Green for the Yuba is to help the community understand how regulation can be a tool that allows agriculture to align with objectives that maintain water quality and promote habitat for fish and wildlife.

In partnership with important community cannabis stakeholders, we will continue to host educational and on-farm workshops, promoting Best Management Practices and participating in additional collaborative leadership, science, stewardship, and education. As a community we can educate each other to ensure cannabis is grown in an environmentally responsible and sustainable way.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with more than 3,500 members and volunteers. To learn more, visit www.yubariver.org.