Nevada City, CA – In the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 2023, a female subject, identified as 26-year-old Shaylin Hanlon of Grass Valley, was arrested for auto theft, drug paraphernalia, and for resisting arrest.

Two Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputies were on patrol together east of Idaho Maryland Rd at Brunswick Rd when the driver of a gray Mazda 3 traveled past them with a broken taillight, which is a safety violation. The deputies conducted a traffic stop at Brunswick Rd and Old Tunnel Rd and the driver parked in an apartment complex parking lot on Old Tunnel Rd.

A female subject, identified as Hanlon, was found to be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. A check of the vehicle license plate revealed the car was newly reported stolen locally. Hanlon was ordered to exit the vehicle and was immediately detained in handcuffs. As Hanlon was being escorted to a patrol vehicle, she made a failed attempt to pull away and flee from the deputy.

A search of the stolen vehicle revealed personal property not belonging to Hanlon, including a wallet, debit card, and vehicle title for a different vehicle. These items remain under investigation to determine if they were stolen. Additionally, deputies located drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Hanlon was booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility with a $10,000 bond.