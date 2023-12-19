Nevada City, CA December 19, 2023 – Say “Goodbye 2023” and “Hello 2024” with Nevada County perennial favorite, The Deadbeats. They’ll take the stage for a not to be missed, year-end celebration at Miners Foundry on Sunday, December 31. Opening the show are local favorites, Bob Woods & The Grateful Riders.

Deadbeats photo by John Taber

Ringing in the New Year at Miners Foundry is a favorite of The Deadbeats. “It’s a good time,” said co-Founder and one of two drummers, Gary Campus, who emphasized the Deadbeats are not a strictly Grateful Dead cover band “It’s the vibe of the dead show without being total copycat.”

The Deadbeats will turn 30 in 2024 — playing together for nearly as long as the band they emulate. The Grateful Dead enjoyed three decades of playing music together before the death of Jerry Garcia.

“We are excited to play,” said Campus. “The actual 30th anniversary of our band forming will be next August. That’s how long the Grateful Dead was together. It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm the band is showing, getting together, and playing some new material.”

While Campus said he doesn’t have a favorite song, he does have a favorite era, namely the 1970s and you will hear some of that influence in the band’s set list.

Honoring the Grateful Dead tradition of having two drummers, Rob Kopp sits behind the second kit. Glenn Tucker plays keyboards. Peter Wilson adds his incredible skill on guitar. The talented Jenn Knapp provides vocals. Eric Menig plays bass, and guitarist Tom Menig echoes Campus’ sentiments, “We are excited. The sound is great.”

Campus said he is most surprised at the number of bands playing Grateful Dead music today. The band made their debut at Nevada City’s renowned Mad Dogs and Englishmen Pub on August 4, 1994, long before the long list of copycat and other tribute bands surfaced. Jerry Garcia died in 1995 and The Deadbeats threw the first Jerry Bash music festival in 1996, an annual tradition that the Miners Foundry now hosts each August at Deer Creek Park in Nevada City.

One might wonder what he would think of the amazing number of bands still playing the music of the Grateful Dead. Campus suggested, “He’d be honored. He’d probably think it’s silly that we spend so much time thinking about him. He was a pretty modest person.” Given the record turnout at 2023’s Jerry Bash, the region is definitely still celebrating his life and legacy.

Campus said that working on New Year’s Eve is nothing new to these veteran musicians and kicking in the New Year at the Miners Foundry is going to be a great time. The band is really having a lot of fun, “It’s such a pleasure to play with these guys. We’ve been playing together for such a long time, it’s like family.”

Paul Emery is to do the countdown at midnight, after which the band will dive into another 45 minutes of “deep space!”

Be part of what is quickly becoming a resolution — to dance in the New Year at Miners Foundry Cultural Center with The Deadbeats.

For more information about upcoming events: www.minersfoundry.org

KNOW AND GO:

WHO: The Miners Foundry and Paul Emery Music

WHAT: New Year’s Eve Bash with The Deadbeats; Bob Woods & The Grateful Riders opening

WHERE: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

WHEN: Sunday December 31, 2023, Bar and Doors 8pm; Show 9pm – 12:45am

HOW: $30 Advance General Admission / $35 Door General Admission / $55 Reserved Cabaret Table

TICKETS: Available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

www.minersfoundry.org

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art.

and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.