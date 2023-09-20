On Sunday, September 24, 2023, visit the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre for a silent movie screening of Nosferatu with a live original musical score performed by The Invincible Czars. This film is presented by the Onyx Downtown in partnership with the Nevada City Film Festival, at the Nevada Theatre at 401 Broad Street in Historic Downtown Nevada City. Please note this special event is at 3 pm, and doors open at 2:30 pm.

Silent Movie Day

Silent Movie Day is an annual day dedicated to celebrating and preserving silent movies each September. “Nosferatu is a masterpiece in horror, and was an easy selection as we celebrate National Silent Movie Day. Max Schreck’s incredible, metamorphic performance as the vampire that plagues the film is a match made in heaven with director F.W. Murnau. One of the most influential filmmakers of all time, Murnau pioneered German Expressionism, and with Nosferatu created an atmosphere so eerie and frightening that it holds up incredibly well over 100 years since its initial release. The fact that we can bring in The Invincible Czars, a band internationally lauded for their original Nosferatu score, for a live performance in the historic Nevada Theatre just elevates the entire experience.”—Spencer Keller, Onyx Downtown Manager

The Invincible Czars

The Invincible Czars make cinematic, experimental “rock” for music nerds, horror/sci-fi fans, comic book geeks, lovers of cartoons and humor and anyone with a complicated relationship with heavy metal and classical music. If you like Primus, Frank Zappa, Devo, Danny Elfman, Goblin, Tchaikovsky, Monty Python and Louis Armstrong – yes we know a very odd combination – you will love The Invincible Czars.

The Invincible Czars: Photo by Gary R. Hook, courtesy of The Invincible Czars. Left to Right: Josh Robins (guitar, sound effects), Skunk Manhattan (piano), Katie O’Neil (flute), Eoghan McCloskey (drums, sound effects), Phil Davidson (violin, keyboards), Henry Q Vines (bass guitar, bass synth)

In 2007, the band started accompanying silent films with their own tastefully modern original live soundtracks at the first Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Austin, TX. In 2016, their soundtrack for Nosferatu struck a chord with horror and classic cinema fans nationwide and they’ve been focused primarily on silent horror film soundtracks ever since. Their shows are a lot of fun – the band encourages audience participation and writes music that helps contemporary audiences engage with these 100-year-old movies!

Historic Film Screens in Historic Venue

The opportunity to see this classic film on the big screen in a restored historic theater with live musical accompaniment is a very rare cinematic moment—and a great way to start thinking about just how scary Halloween can be!

WHAT: Screening of Nosferatu with live musical accompaniment by The Invincible Czars WHERE: Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City WHEN: Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 3 pm, doors open 2:30 pm TICKETS: theonyxtheatre.com VIDEO: https://youtu.be/mjYunT3_jYw?feature=shared

“If you’re at all interested in cinema, then you’re interested in silent cinema because that’s where the art form originates. That’s where the language of cinema came into being.”– Martin Scorsese

Note: The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre is an all-ages venue, while The Onyx Theatre at 107 Argall Way is restricted to those 21 years and over.