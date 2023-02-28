With widespread power outages and snow accumulating in the lower elevations, we want to check in with you. Are you OK?

Schools will be closed again tomorrow and venturing on the roads is definitely not a good idea.

We’ve received queries from seniors who could use some help shoveling their driveways, stairs and walkways. If you’re up for it, check on your neighbors and bring your snow shovel/snow blower.

If you are a senior and need help, let us know. We’ll do our best to forward the info to agencies who can coordinate help.

Please stay safe everyone and remember to check the 211 Winter Resources.

If you need immediate assistance, call 911!