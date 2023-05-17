Established in 2008 by the California Department of Education, the Classified School Employees of the Year program highlights the contributions of employees who have performed exceptionally in support of public-school students, from preschool through grade 12.
This year, nine classified school employees, representing all Western Nevada County school districts, were honored at a special breakfast hosted at the historic Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley.
County Superintendent of Schools Scott W. Lay and School District Superintendents express their heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated work that classified employees perform behind the scenes and in the classroom and beyond for the betterment of Nevada County students.
The following school employees were honored with this special recognition for school year 2022-23:
County-wide CSEY
Clerical and Administrative Services
Carol Jackson ~ Scotten Elementary, Grass Valley SD
Custodial & Maintenance Services
Kenny Fioravanti ~ Union Hill School, Union Hill SD
Health and Student Services
Blair Baldwin ~ Special Education Services, NCSOS
Paraprofessional
Sonia Diaz ~ Nevada Joint Union High SD
School Districts CSEY
Clerical and Administrative Services
Sheila Volek ~ Arete Charter Academy, Pleasant Ridge SD
Linda Astesana ~ Ready Springs School, Penn Valley SD
Health and Student Services
Judy Stead ~ Grizzly Hill School, Twin Ridges SD
Paraprofessional
Robin Fields ~ Chicago Park School, Chicago Park SD
Amber Johnson ~ Deer Creek School, Nevada City SD