Established in 2008 by the California Department of Education, the Classified School Employees of the Year program highlights the contributions of employees who have performed exceptionally in support of public-school students, from preschool through grade 12.

Pictured from left to right: Sonia Diaz, NJUHSD; Sheila Volek, PRUSD; Robin Fields, CPSD; Kenny Fioravanti, UHSD; Carol Jackson, GVSD; Linda Astesana, PVUESD; Blair Baldwin, NCSOS; Amber Johnson, NCSD; Judy Stead, TRESD.

This year, nine classified school employees, representing all Western Nevada County school districts, were honored at a special breakfast hosted at the historic Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley.

Breakfast table setting at The Holbrooke for CSEY

County Superintendent of Schools Scott W. Lay and School District Superintendents express their heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated work that classified employees perform behind the scenes and in the classroom and beyond for the betterment of Nevada County students.

The following school employees were honored with this special recognition for school year 2022-23:

County-wide CSEY

Clerical and Administrative Services

Carol Jackson ~ Scotten Elementary, Grass Valley SD

Custodial & Maintenance Services

Kenny Fioravanti ~ Union Hill School, Union Hill SD

Health and Student Services

Blair Baldwin ~ Special Education Services, NCSOS

Paraprofessional

Sonia Diaz ~ Nevada Joint Union High SD

School Districts CSEY

Clerical and Administrative Services

Sheila Volek ~ Arete Charter Academy, Pleasant Ridge SD

Linda Astesana ~ Ready Springs School, Penn Valley SD

Health and Student Services

Judy Stead ~ Grizzly Hill School, Twin Ridges SD

Paraprofessional

Robin Fields ~ Chicago Park School, Chicago Park SD

Amber Johnson ~ Deer Creek School, Nevada City SD