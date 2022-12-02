Very cold morning with dense fog in the foothills and valley this morning then clear and cold. A second winter storm with more heavy snow will move into the region over the weekend. Cold and dry weather returns next week.

Discussion

The storm has pushed south and east of the area. Behind the system has set up for a very cold morning today with temperatures mainly lowering into the upper 20s to lower 30s in the valley and teens and 20s for the mountains with some of the colder mountain valley lowering into the single digits.

There will also the likely hood of dense fog developing this morning from the central Sacramento valley southward including the eastern foothills. Have expanded the dense fog advisory to include the foothills as a result.

The next system looks to start to move into the region on Saturday and Sunday. A storm system dropping south from the Gulf of Alaska still looks like it may absorb some moisture from the southwest into the region on Saturday and bring the potential for some precipitation.

The main part of the system is still on track to move into the region on Saturday night into Sunday. Snow levels will initially be low for the western slopes with snow flurries or light showers possible near 3000 feet but will then rise during the day to near 7000 feet by early evening.

Warmer air advects into the region during the day ahead of the main storm but will then lower to 3500 to 4500 feet during the day on Sunday as the next system enters the region. This system is starting to look less potent than the last one so forecasted amounts are still questionable at this time.

Enough instability is indicated Late Sunday and Sunday night that a few thunderstorms may be possible over the interior. The low pressure area is expected to linger over the region Monday into Tuesday with lingering showers possible.

Extended Discussion (Tuesday through Friday)

Tuesday models are indicating the potential for some lingering showers with the low pressure area lingering around Northern California. NBM currently is keeping it dry on Tuesday so some uncertainty there. Models are indicating a dry pattern Wednesday and Thursday as the low moves away from the region. Cold mornings in the valley with 30s forecasted and teens and 20s for the mountains.

Still some uncertainty on timing for a system late next week around Thursday night and Friday but at least its looking better for a potential system moving into the area.