Dry and cool weather expected today with a slow warming trend into the weekend. A pattern change is expected mid to late next week with wet weather returning.

Discussion

Short range ensembles are in good agreement with upper low tracking southward down the eastern pacific, well off the coast into the weekend. This track continues to trend farther west which will keep the entire area dry and a bit warmer than previous forecasts, as weak ridge builds overhead.

Valley highs will still be on the cool side today in the low and upper 50’s. A gradual warming trend expected into the 60’s from Friday into the weekend.

Low temperatures will continue on the cold side with readings near or just a few degrees above freezing at many Valley locations through the weekend with patchy frost possible.

Extended Discussion (Monday through Thursday)

Dry weather expected Monday as short wave ridging moves through. 5H hemispheric progs then showing long wave trough setting up along the West Coast with series of short waves moving through remainder of extended forecast period.

This will result in a return to wetter weather beginning Tuesday, although there are some model differences with timing of waves.

Deep troughing over the area will result in below normal temperatures Wednesday into Friday with snow levels into the foothills.

Snow levels 4000-5000 feet Wednesday, with light accumulation down to 2000 feet Wednesday night.