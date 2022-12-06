Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue across the region today before tapering off from north to south on Tuesday. A brief period of dry weather is expected mid-week before precipitation returns by the end of the week

Discussion

Low continues to track slowly south along the north coast of California. Radar shows most remaining showers near and south of the Bay Area while only a few remain over the northern Sierra. Significant additional snowfall accumulations are not likely, though travel impacts will linger into the morning. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled.

Enough cloud cover remains across most of the region that widespread dense fog is not likely this morning. The trough finally shifts south today with remaining lingering showers ending this morning.

A brief period of dry weather is expected Wednesday into early Thursday which will allow for a couple cold mornings in the Valley with minimum temperatures around the freezing mark in rural areas (especially Wednesday morning) with widespread frost and patchy fog.

Clouds with the next approaching system could act to moderate temperatures some early Thursday if they move in quickly enough. Ensembles suggest the first in the next series of systems moves inland Thursday into Friday will see generally light QPF.

Extended Discussion (Saturday through Tuesday)

Longwave trough continues along the West Coast over the weekend with series of short waves moving into NorCal.

Moderate to heavy snow expected in the Shasta and Plumas mountains and Sierra Nevada Saturday with lighter amounts Sunday.

Models similar in short wave ridging following Monday but differ with how quickly the next system progresses into NorCal. Large variations in cluster analysis lead to forecast uncertainties early next week.

Below normal high temperatures expected through the extended period.