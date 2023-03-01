Lingering snow showers in the Sierra today, otherwise dry and cold weather the next few days. Another winter storm is forecast to affect the region this weekend.

Discussion

Radar shows lingering snow showers across the northern Sierra early this morning as the deep trough closes off to our south over central California. Skies have already cleared out across the northern mountains and Sacramento Valley. Current temperatures are a little cooler compared to 24 hours ago and range from mainly the single digits and teens in the mountains to the 30s across the Central Valley. Short-wave ridging will build across NorCal today tonight as the system moves through SoCal and Arizona.

Clearing skies are expected across most of the region with remaining snow showers expected to taper off over the northern Sierra in the afternoon. Remaining winter storm and blizzard warnings will be allowed to expire at 4 AM.

While snow has mostly ended, major travel impacts will linger today as the enormous amount of snow that fell over the past four days is dealt with.

Surface gradient is beginning to transition to north and will continue to tighten this morning resulting in northerly breezes through the Central Valley by mid to late morning. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be possible, especially along the west side of the valley. The peak in the winds is expected this afternoon before they decrease tonight.

Cold temperatures are expected again Thursday morning with single digits to lower 20s in the mountains, and mid 20s to lower 30s across the Central Valley. It’s looking like the north winds may potentially stay up in the 5-10 mph range through most of the valley overnight which would help to keep minimums from bottoming out quite as cold Thursday morning.

A weak short-wave trough brushes across far northern California on Thursday night and may bring enough clouds to moderate temperatures a bit further into Friday morning.

The next major weather system will move into NorCal Saturday bringing another round of heavy snow to the foothills and mountains with rain and gusty southerly winds at the lower elevations.

Extended Discussion (Sunday through Wednesday)

Long wave trough is going to be set up over the West for the extended period. This will bring unsettled weather with a few rounds of rain and snow. There is some uncertainty on the exact timing of the heavier precip but the first one looks to come Saturday afternoon into Sunday with another round Monday afternoon into Monday night.

This system will have lower snow levels with it, 2500-3500 feet Saturday falling to 1500-2500 feet Sunday and locally down to 500 feet Monday morning over Shasta County. Valley rain totals are not impressive mainly staying under an inch but several feet of snow is likely over the Sierra.

If you have mountain travel plans you should plan ahead for difficult travel with road closures likely.