Dry conditions will prevail into the weekend with gradual day-to- day warming. A pattern change is expected mid to late next week with wet weather and significant mountain snow returning.

Discussion

Short range ensembles are in good agreement with upper low tracking southward down the Eastern Pacific, well off the coast over the weekend. This track will keep the entire area dry with a gradual warming trend, as weak ridge builds overhead.

Valley highs warm into the 60’s today into the weekend and through Monday. Low temperatures will continue on the cold side with readings near or just a few degrees above freezing at many Valley locations through the weekend with patchy frost possible.

Lows will warm into the upper 30’s and low 40’s Monday.

Extended Discussion (Tuesday through Friday)

Deep cold long wave trough sets up along the West Coast over the extended forecast period with series of short waves moving through. This will result in unsettled weather with temperatures far below normal.

Snow levels significantly lower Wednesday with potential for snow down to around 500 feet. Available moisture will be limited, however snow ratios will be large.

Models deviate Thursday into Friday resulting in greater forecast uncertainty with precipitation potential.