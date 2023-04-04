Colla Voce Chamber Singers present STARDUST: Songs and Images of the Night Skies, Sunday May 7th, 3pm and 7pm at the Auburn Veterans Hall, 100 East St.



You are invited to a visual and auditory journey to the stars with memorable songs from Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust the Beatles I’ll follow the sun, Rihanna’s Diamonds to Morten Lauridsen’s Sure on This Shining Night with award-winning images of the night skies by the Sierra Foothills own internationally-known Tony Hallas, astrophotographer.

Tickets include dessert and the no-host-wine bar will feature local wines. Tickets at https://www.collavoce.org/ or 530-270-9407.

Colla Voce of the Sierra is an educational 501c(3) non-profit organization dedicated to Creating Life-Changing Opportunities for Engagement with the Arts within the Sierra foothill community.

The Colla Voce Chamber Singers is an auditioned choir comprised of local business professionals, musicians, retirees, students, educators, homemakers, medical professionals, and other music lovers within the community. With Artistic Director, Janine Dexter, the singers present two concert seasons per year, performing at local venues including the State Theater, dedicating their time, talents and resources to bringing enrichment of the arts to the Sierra Foothills.

Originally founded in 2005, it has expanded from the Chamber Singers to include the Colla Voce Youth and Children’s Chorus, and an educational music docent program reaching over 1,000 students in local schools.Artistic Director, Janine Dexter, believes that the creative arts are essential in the emotional, intellectual and neurological development of each individual.

Through Colla Voce she is dedicated to the continued development of a vibrant creative arts sector for the Auburn area where every individual has access to opportunities for meaningful engagement in the arts. The Colla Voce Chamber Singers is an auditioned, volunteer adult choral ensemble. Based in Auburn, California, the Chamber Singers are committed to the creation of participatory, collaborative and engaging concert experiences using a wide range of genres. The chamber singers are honored to have been described as the Auburn area’s premier choral ensemble, exhibiting artistic excellence, delighting and inspiring audiences.

Literally translated “follow the voice,” the Colla Voce Chamber Singers are committed to maintaining these standards.

Our Goals

•To create collaborative, participatory, music-centered experiences in a style accessible to the next generation

•To develop an appreciation of choral music in the community by all ages

Tony Hallas, our featured astrophotographer, is world renowned for his exquisite photos of the universe. The concert will feature a compendium of his photos with songs featuring the moon, stars, sun and sky.

It promises to be a unique, creative ensemble sure to delight wonderers of all ages.