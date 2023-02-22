GRASS VALLEY, CA, February 22, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is thrilled to present Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base at The Center for the Arts on March 10, 2023 with support from fellow writer/comedian Brian Kiley. With over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer.

It’s no wonder the New York Times wrote, “Gary is finally being recognized as one of the country’s strongest comedians.” A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor and is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night comedy program.

Today, Gulman is one of the most popular touring comics, selling out theaters around the country. He is currently on his Born on 3rd Base Tour, in which he hilariously chronicles his impoverished childhood on food stamps, free lunch, and welfare checks while skewering our current Tale of Two Cities-esque wealth gap. Few, if any comedians have addressed class so deftly and entertainingly.

In November 2021, Gulman performed for the first time to a sold-out crowd at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City for the NY Comedy Festival. Gulman has made four masterful TV specials including his most recent universally acclaimed stand-up special for HBO, The Great Depresh, a tour de force look at mental illness, which is equal parts hilarious and inspiring. In 2019 he appeared in the international blockbuster Joker. He was most recently seen co-starring with Amy Schumer in the hit Hulu comedy series, Life & Beth, and is currently writing a memoir for Flatiron Books, tentatively titled K Through 12.

As if Gary Gulman needs a warm-up, the night will begin with a supporting performance from Emmy Award-winning writer Brian Kiley, head monologue writer for Conan O’Brien since 1994, and the author of two books, entitled Maybe Kevin and The Astounding Misadventures of Rory Collins.

Brian has received 16 Emmy nominations and won the 2007 Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program. He appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman seven times; The Tonight Show with Jay Leno four times; and Late Night with Conan O’Brien 12 times. Brian, who performs regularly at clubs in Los Angeles, has had a recurring role on the Cartoon Network’s Delocated and has appeared on The Bonnie Hunt Show; Comedy Central Presents; Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist; CBS This Morning; Caroline’s Comedy Hour; Comedy On The Road; the Showtime Comedy Club network; and An Evening at the Improv.

This guaranteed night of pure laughter should not be missed with Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base and support from Brian Kiley at The Center for the Arts on March 10, 2023.

WHAT: Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: Friday, March 10, 2023 | Doors 7:00 p.m. Show 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS: $30-50 | thecenterforthearts.org

WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3H5LumI or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.