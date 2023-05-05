Community Beyond Violence is known for its work in supporting survivors of interpersonal violence in Nevada County. Did you know we also do prevention work? CBV’s prevention team works with schools and the community at large to help stop interpersonal violence before it starts.

Many of our prevention efforts are youth-focused, empowering young people to help create a world free of hate, violence, and fear. We go into schools, providing knowledge on healthy relationships and the skills and tools to effectively navigate them. We have been invited to work with small groups of students to focus on various topics, including but not limited to, consent and how to be an active bystander.

We are in the process of starting a Youth Action Team; a group of students in 7th – 12th grades that want to make a positive change in their community. Students will be working with our Youth Community Organizer to create an event, project, or educational campaign for the greater community while developing their leadership skills and learning to work with others.

Community Beyond Violence is dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space for all youth to express themselves and participate in the group. However, there are often barriers that prevent some youth from being able to attend meetings or take part in activities. These barriers can include lack of transportation, financial resources, or access to technology. By recognizing these challenges and working together, we can ensure that all youth who want to be involved can contribute and attend meetings, even if that’s virtually.

If you, or a young person close to you, are interested in joining the Youth Action Team, fill out the interest form or contact Dree (Youth Community Organizer) at dree@cbv.org.