Grass Valley, CA – Community Beyond Violence (CBV) invites the public to a family-friendly fundraising dinner at the Northridge Restaurant in Nevada City on Monday, June 26 from 5-9 p.m.

You Dine, the Northridge Donates!

During the evening, 10 percent of all sales, including dine-in, takeout, and all merchandise will be donated to Community Beyond Violence to help us continue providing emergency food, shelter, transportation, and more, to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

CBV offers a range of free and confidential services and programs, including 24/7 crisis line; in-person counseling; support groups; and shelter and safe housing, among others.

Bring your friends and family for a fun and tasty event while supporting your community!

If you, or anyone you know is experiencing interpersonal violence, please call our 24-hour crisis line at 530-272-3467. For more information about Community Beyond Violence, visit www.cbv.org.