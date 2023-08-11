Thursday was Community Day at the Fair, and possibly unofficial Grandparents and Grandkids Day too.

Meanwhile FFA and 4H kids continue to take care of their animals under the watchful eyes of the judges and finally exhibit them in competitions like the agility course below.

The Master Gardeners’ exhibits and well-attended talks in the Family Farm area continue today, Friday Aug. 11th with Composting Chat at 10:30am, Growing Irises in the Foothills (Free Iris Corms to All Attendees) at 11:30 am and at noon Little Sprouts, garden art crafts for children. In the same area, the Nevada County Beekeepers will demo a Bee Hive inspection at 4:00 pm.

Coming in via Gate 4? Make sure to say hi to the first responders in the pavillion, check out some of the equipment on display and talk to the CAL FIRE and Forest Service members. Smokey Bear and Captain Cal sightings have been reported too. Right next to those who fight fires, there’s the Fire Safe Council, those who work with you to prevent fires. Stop by and get the latest on how to be firesafe.

Shout out to all the Fair staff, especially those who unobtrusively make sure the Fairgrounds welcome you every day as sparkling as on Opening Day. See you at the Fair!