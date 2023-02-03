Grass Valley, Calif. (Feb. 3, 2023) – During the month of February, Hospitality House has an ambitious goal to welcome 28 new Hearts & Hands Club members in just 28 days. Giving their hearts and lending their hands—it’s what Hearts & Hands Club members do every month to further the efforts of Hospitality House, a nonprofit emergency shelter and housing provider, serving low-income and homeless residents of Nevada County.

Hospitality House Board Members give their love every month and invite the community to do the same. Photo by Jennifer Keefe of Hospitality House

The Hearts & Hands Club at Hospitality House is a monthly, automated giving program designed to help where the need is greatest, which fluctuates each month and throughout the year. Areas of impact include providing food, clothing, personalized case management, street outreach, transportation, medical advocacy and management, pet care, and direct housing support.

Club membership is available at any level, but most members give $25 to $50 per month, which, as an example, can help provide fuel and nourishment to 10 struggling families one month and help with a security deposit for permanent housing the next.

“February is a month for many that represents love and giving, and with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show one’s love than to give love to another?” said Ashley Quadros, Hospitality House development director. “For the price of a movie ticket, members have the ongoing satisfaction of knowing they are giving their love and lending their hands to provide vital services to help locals return to permanent housing.”

Hospitality House proudly provides pathways to housing, which is furthered by the Hearts & Hands Club. To learn more about the club or to sign up, visit hhshelter.org/donate. Under donation frequency, select “Hearts & Hands Club” to enroll for monthly giving. For questions or to sign up over the phone, please call (530) 615-0852.