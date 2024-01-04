Grass Valley, Calif. (Jan. 3, 2024) – Hospitality House, Nevada County’s emergency shelter and homeless services provider, hosted their board-driven 18th Night of Giving benefit concert on Dec. 16 to raise funds and support for Nevada County residents experiencing homelessness.

The event was held at The Center for the Arts, who generously donated staff support for the event. 100 percent of proceeds directly benefit Hospitality House, which not only operates the community’s only emergency shelter, Utah’s Place, but also owns and operates housing for seniors and people with disabilities at Sierra Guest Home. Proceeds from the event directly support struggling men, women, children, seniors, and veterans by providing shelter, food, and the necessary tools and resources they need to transition back to permanent housing.

Artist and performer, Maggie McKaig, returned as volunteer creative director. Her hand-selection of local musicians who generously donated their time and talent included Brendan Phillips and Fast Rattler, BrightSide Blue and Honey of the Heart, Broken Compass, Cassidy and Earle, Earles of Newtown, Gorden Hellegers, Grease, Grit, and Grime with Annette Taborn, Heifer Belles, Kristen Casey, Lorraine Gervais Band, National Exchange Celtic Session, Nevada Union Chamber Choir, Salif Bamakora, Short Stak, Three Times Through, and Vibeyard Trio.

“Artistically, I’ve heard nothing but truly ecstatic compliments about the evening,” said McKaig.

Hospitality House reached their fundraising goal for the evening with the help of anonymous donors who “triple-matched” donations made throughout the night.

“Our donor community is nothing short of incredible,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “Year after year, we are humbled by the generous response that translates to people in Nevada County earning back their dignity. This generous financial support is essential to our mission to provide permanent housing.”

To help more people experiencing homelessness, donate online at hhshelter.org, by phone at 530-615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945

About Hospitality House

The mission of Hospitality House is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope as they transition from homelessness to housing. For more information about Hospitality House, visit hhshelter.org.