On Sunday, August 13 at 4pm, Arts@Peace will present local piano prodigy Toby Thomas-Rose in concert.

Thomas-Rose has performed in venues across North America and overseas. He holds his bachelor’s degree in piano performance at California State University Northridge and will soon be going to Europe to continue his studies. You may have had the experience of hearing him in past Arts@Peace concerts. This solo recital will feature a wide variety of classical pieces that will demonstrate his mastery.

Thomas-Rose gives private lessons and is the Music and Choir Director for the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains. Thomas-Rose was recently the Music Director for the production of The Last Five Years presented by The Lyric Rose Theatre Company at the Center of the Arts.

Nevada County has been Toby’s home base, where he graduated from Nevada Union High. His extended family surrounded him with music. His father is the well-known local musician, director and actor, Stan Thomas-Rose, who presently teaches for the Yuba City Unified School District and is the Choral Director at Nevada City’s Trinity Episcopal Church.

A wine and cheese reception will follow in the beautiful Peace Fellowship Center. As with most presentations by Arts@Peace, this concert will be free to the community. Donations to bring more great productions are always gratefully accepted.

Peace Lutheran Church is located on the top of the hill above Historic Downtown Grass Valley at 828 W. Main Street.

For more information contact Peace by emailing office@peacelutherangv.org or visiting www.peacelutherangv.org.