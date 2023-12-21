Between 5:00-6:00 pm on December 19th, 2023, a line of thunderstorms moved over Oroville in Butte County.

At approximately 5:40 PM a strong thunderstorm traveled north/northeast across north Oroville. A brief EF-1 tornado touched down near the intersection of La Palma Drive and Table Mountain Boulevard and traveled to the north-northeast for two minutes before lifting. It caused damage to several carports and shingles on roofs and uprooted numerous trees and snapped off tree limbs. It also toppled a free-standing light pole before lifting.

National Weather Service meteorologists completed a damage survey on December 20, 2023 in coordination with Butte County Office of Emergency Management and Public Works. Video evidence from an apartment complex security camera also confirms the tornado.

Approximate path length of 0.4 miles with a path width of 90 yards and maximum winds of 90 mph. Starting point 39.5269/-121.5560, ending point 39.5269/ -121.5595 W

What was detected on radar?

The radar at the time indicated a line of strong thunderstorms with gusty winds, pea size hail, and heavy rain.

Was there a tornado warning in effect?

There was no warning in effect, but thunderstorms were in the forecast for several days leading up to Tuesday’s storms. Reports of damage did not arrive until well after the event. Brief weak tornadoes are very difficult to detect using radar, whereas large and destructive tornadoes are much easier to detect and issue warnings in advance.

Event: December 19, 2023 Early Evening EF-1 Tornado

Location: 2 NNE Oroville, Butte County

Type: Tornado

Tornado Rating: EF-1 Peak Wind: 90 mph