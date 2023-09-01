GRASS VALLEY, CA, September 1, 2023 – This September, Connecting Point proudly celebrates a successful first year of the Youth Jobs Corps program. In partnership with Nevada County Social Services and Bright Futures for Youth, Connecting Point provides paid internships at local non-profits and government agencies for Nevada County and Tahoe-Truckee residents ages 16-30 that address food insecurity, climate action, and COVID-19 recovery.

Courtney Palencia, Employment Services Supervisor and Youth Navigator, has been at the helm of the innovative program since it began. “Since the launch of Youth Jobs Corps in September of 2022, we have seen exponential growth,” she says. “It’s been so exciting to see such expansion and community support!” The program has exceeded expectations in its flagship year. “Originally, we projected to serve 50 youth over 2 years, and I am excited to report we just placed our 50th participant in an internship, meeting our original goal of 50 within the first year!” Palencia said.

Each intern works with a Connecting Point Youth Navigator to address barriers to long-term employment success, identify personal interests and goals, and remove obstacles. Interns have access to skills training, resume & cover letter prep, interview prep and mock interviews, among other training topics.

“We continue to build and grow relationships with non-profit employment partners, as well as referral partners throughout the community. As we’ve seen our program grow, we are excited to be welcoming additional Youth Navigators to our team, to continue to support our programs participants.” One important addition is a bilingual Spanish/English Youth Navigator, to better engage the Latinx community and providing services in Spanish.

Palencia added, “I can’t emphasize enough how much of an honor it is to help serve Nevada County Youth!” To learn more about Connecting Point’s Youth Jobs Corps Program, visit connectingpoint.org/employment-services or by calling 211.

About Connecting Point

Connecting Point is a public agency connecting people to supportive programs, information, and services in Nevada County, Placer County, and beyond. Now celebrating their 20th year of service to the community. Learn more at connectingpoint.org.