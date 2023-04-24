GRASS VALLEY, CA, April 21, 2023 – Connecting Point is offering two new free community classes coming up next week; one to guide you through the process of understanding the ins and outs of difficult health care decisions and another to help battle stress and get you moving.

In ‘Making Healthcare Decisions’ you will understand how to complete your own Advance Health Care Directive and POLST forms and learn about your own health care and end-of-life decisions. Legal forms that do not require an attorney to complete will be available in the class. This in-person class will take place Wednesday, April 26, from 2-4pm at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way in Nevada City.

‘Minimizing Stress Through Movement and Meditation’ is a new interactive class that explores a variety of stress-busting tools and techniques to promote a healthier life. You will explore how stress affects your overall well-being and learn how basic movement and meditation techniques, including sound meditation, a cup of tea, stretching, walking, dancing, laughing and chair exercise can help mitigate the stress in your life. This class will also take place in-person on Thursday, April 27, from 2-4pm at the Connecting Point office, 208 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Connecting Point classes are free and may be attended individually or in some cases, as a series.

To register: Call (530) 274-5601 or visit https://connectingpoint.org/cp-classes/