Start 2023 off right by ensuring that you are signed up for CodeRED Emergency Alerts! CodeRED is an opt-in notification system used by the County of Nevada to notify residents in an emergency. These alerts may be received as text, email, landline, cell phone, and TTY.

The County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services urges residents to sign up for emergency alerts in preparation for a test planned for February 1, 2023. This will be a test of the CodeRED Emergency Alert System and is scheduled to run in phases throughout the day by Supervisorial District beginning at 10:00 a.m.

“Take a moment to familiarize yourself with key information and to talk through any concerns you have with your family” says OES Director, Craig Griesbach. “We use CodeRED for a variety of emergency situations, from wildfire to storm events. During the recent storms, we sent non-urgent storm preparedness information to 27,000 email subscribers, while a lot of people are registered to receive phone and text alerts for urgent evacuation information.”

All Nevada County residents are advised to register for CodeRED Emergency Alerts by:

• Visit ReadyNevadaCounty.org/EmergencyAlerts

• Text ReadyNevadaCounty to 99411 and follow the link to complete the registration.

• Call 211 or 1-833-DIAL211 for assistance from a Connecting Point call agent.

CodeRED Emergency Alerts will display as originating from 866-419-5000 or 855-969-4636 on caller ID and residents are encouraged to save these numbers.

If you or someone you know does not receive the test alert by the end of the day on February 1, OES encourages residents to reach out to CodeRED’s parent company OnSolve to confirm their information is in the system. OnSolve may be reached at crsupport@onsolve.com or 866-939-0911 x1, M-F 6am-3pm.

Residents should be aware of all the tools OES uses to inform residents of an emergency in addition to CodeRED Emergency Alerts: hi-lo sirens, local news outlets, and the Ready Nevada County Dashboard. Checking in with your five emergency allies is also important. Residents can learn more about wildfire preparedness at ReadyNevadaCounty.org. Follow Office of Emergency Services on Twitter @NevCoOES and Facebook @NevadaCountyOES for updates and tips on how to prepare.