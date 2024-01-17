As part of Nevada County’s ongoing commitment to community safety, a test of the CodeRED Emergency Alert System is scheduled for January 31, 2024. CodeRED is an opt-in notification system the County of Nevada uses to notify residents in an emergency. Residents can receive text, email, landline, cell phone, and TTY alerts. Despite a relatively mild fire season last year, the County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services (OES) emphasizes the importance of year-round preparedness.

OES urges residents to sign up for emergency alerts for the January 31 test. The test will run in phases throughout the day by Supervisorial District beginning at 10:00 a.m.

“Whether it’s for a wildfire evacuation or important information during a winter storm, it is critical that our residents receive timely emergency communications,” said OES Director Craig Griesbach. “During the last two winter storms, CodeRED allowed us to share potentially lifesaving information as widely as possible. Signing up for alerts and participating in our annual CodeRED test is an easy and critical way to improve your individual preparedness.”

To register for CodeRED Emergency Alerts:

Visit ReadyNevadaCounty.org/EmergencyAlerts

Text ReadyNevadaCounty to 99411 and follow the link to complete the registration

Call 211 or 1-833-DIAL211 for assistance from a Connecting Point call agent

CodeRED Emergency Alerts will display as originating from 866-419-5000 or 855-969-4636 on caller ID. Residents are encouraged to save these numbers.

If you or someone you know does not receive the test alert by the end of the day on January 31, contact CodeRED’s parent company, OnSolve, to confirm the information is in the system at crsupport@onsolve.com or 866-939-0911 x1, M-F 6 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Residents should be aware of all the tools OES uses to inform them of an emergency in addition to CodeRED Emergency Alerts, including hi-lo sirens, local news outlets, and the Ready Nevada County Dashboard. Checking in with your five emergency allies is also important. Residents can learn more about wildfire preparedness at ReadyNevadaCounty.org. Follow the Office of Emergency Services on X (formerly Twitter) @NevCoOES and Facebook @NevadaCountyOES for updates and tips on how to prepare.