The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold a second set of remote public forums for customers of various telephone, mobile voice, and Voice over the Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers to offer their input to the CPUC regarding their quality of voice services, as follows:

WHEN:

WHERE: Remote access via webcast or phone for ALL public forums:

Live video broadcast with English or Spanish captions via webcast: www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc Participants who choose to participate via webcast will have audio and video capabilities but will not be able to make verbal comments. If you would like to make a comment during the forum, the phone-in information is below. For captions, after clicking on the name of the forum, click the green button below the video for captions. Then select captions by clicking on the white icon next to the word “live” at the bottom of the video. The forums will also be recorded and archived for future viewing at the link above.

Phone: English: 800-857-1917, passcode: 1767567# Spanish: 800-857-1917, passcode: 3799627# Participants will have audio in English or Spanish and will be able to make comments. (To make a comment, after entering the passcode, when prompted press *1, unmute your phone, and record your name.) Public officials wishing to speak at any of the public forums should provide the telephone operator with their name, title, and governmental entity. Wait times depend on the number of speakers in the public comment queue. During times of high call volumes, wait times will be long. The operator will call on you when it is your turn to speak.



Customers of a company offering telephone, VoIP, mobile voice services, and/or broadband are encouraged to participate in one of the public forums.

These public forums (also formally known as Public Participation Hearings) will not have in-person attendance. Members of the public can view the public forums via the webcast at www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc or listen and make comment by toll-free phone line. Those who would like to make public comment must participate by telephone.

You can also make your voice heard in this proceeding, and read the comments of others, on our online Docket Card comment section at apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/R2203016.

WHAT: Each remote public forum will begin with a brief overview of the proceeding, followed by public comments. Public comments will be heard via phone.

BACKGROUND: In response to a petition, the CPUC opened this proceeding to examine service quality standards for telecommunications services, including landline telephone, VoIP/Internet phone, cellphone/wireless phone, and Internet/broadband services. The goal is to ensure all Californians have adequate access to public safety and emergency services, public health, educational resources, as well as the many other benefits these services provide when offered in a reliable manner. The first set of public forums were held on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, 2022.

The CPUC’s service quality rules for landline telephone service are mainly contained in General Order (GO) 133D. GO 133D has rules for installation times and commitments, response to customer service requests, out-of-service time periods, and the amount of time it takes for a service representative to pick up when a customer calls to complain. GO 133D also requires landline telephone providers to submit reports every three months.

The CPUC aims to assess whether the existing standards meet the current needs of Californians, including whether the standards should be expanded to other telecommunications services, such as VoIP/Internet phone, cellphone/wireless phone, and Internet/broadband services. As part of this proceeding, the CPUC will consider whether it should revise existing rules or extend the rules to other communications service technologies, such as VoIP/Internet phone, cellphone/wireless phone, and Internet/broadband services.

Phase 1 of this proceeding will focus on landline telephone, VoIP/Internet phone, and cellphone/wireless phone services. The CPUC seeks input from customers of these services. Input on Internet/broadband services will be solicited at a later date in Phase 2.

The CPUC welcomes remote attendance and comments on this proceeding at the public forums, as public comments help the CPUC reach an informed decision. The Administrative Law Judge assigned to the proceeding is scheduled to issue a Proposed Decision in the case for CPUC Commissioner consideration in the next year.

While a quorum of Commissioners and/or their staff may attend the remote public forums, no official action will be taken on this matter.

If special accommodations are needed to attend, such as non-English or sign language interpreters, please contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office at public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov or toll-free at 866-849-8390 at least five business days in advance of the public forum.

Further information on the public forums is available at www.cpuc.ca.gov/pph.

The Ruling setting the public forums is available at docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M501/K959/501959481.PDF.

Documents related to the proceeding are available at apps.cpuc.ca.gov/p/R2203016.

