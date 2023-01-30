Nevada City, CA January 30, 2023 – It’s not just a rumor! The renowned Fleetwood Mac tribute band will be performing all your favorite hits Friday, February 10th at Miners Foundry. Don’t miss this evening of audience encouraged participation as the Bay Area based, Fleetwood Macrame takes the stage.

Taking on the role of Stevie Nicks, founding member Linda Moody said this is an evening of sharing the love and the spirit of the legendary band, “It’s such a community experience. First and foremost we love Fleetwood Mac. I’ve been singing Stevie Nicks into my hairbrush in the mirror since I was ten years old! It feels incredible just to get to play this music as an experience. We love all the music.”

The band formed about seven years ago when Moody and Jai Bird (aka Mick Fleetwood) discovered a mutual fondness for all things Fleetwood Mac during a jam session and decided to put a band together for a fun night at a small San Francisco venue.

It was so well received, they decided to continue and since then, have played to thousands of appreciative fans of the legendary group. “The response was overwhelming. We all just had the best time. It became a singalong. People were crying. At the end people came up with their stories of memories and stuff. So, at the end we decided to keep doing it. It was just so much fun.” Tori Fulkerson-Jones (aka John McVie), Owen Adair Kelley (aka Lindsey Buckingham) and Madeline Tasquin Streicek (Christine McVie) complete the makeup of the tribute band.

Moody went on to explain Fleetwood Macrame also serves as a place for people to feel safe to express themselves, “All of the fans of Fleetwood Mac turn out to be incredibly nice, wonderful, warm people. And, three of us in the band are queer, so we kind of started out as a queer safe space for people to come and be. That is also part of it – creating this sense of community through music is kind of been my life mission – it is what I am all about – bringing people together through music and singing together.”

The music carries the audience across a gamut of emotions from the fun and upbeat, to the heartbreak of loss, Moody said, “The music is really deep. There is a wide variety. There are a lot of upbeat songs and there are heartbreak type songs that kind of bond the audience in this experience of loss and faith and hope. It’s emotional music, so that creates a healing experience for everybody involved.”

Moody said the band ultimately serves as a vessel, “We are trying to channel the energy of the band and we are trying to sound like them, but we also acknowledge, we are not Fleetwood Mac. We are just people who get to play that music, and hopefully inspire others.”

She said they look forward to audience members joining in, “We invite the audience to singalong, and we hope they sing as loud as they can. We are having a community experience.”

Plan on a night on the dance floor singing at the top of your lungs as Fleetwood Macrame channels this celebrated band on the Miners Foundry stage.

WHO: Miners Foundry WHAT: Fleetwood Macrame WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040 WHEN: Friday, February 10, 2023 8:00 p.m. Doors at 7:00 p.m. HOW: $20 in Advance / $22 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m. the day of the show. Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry offers a no host full bar and snacks available for purchase.

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.