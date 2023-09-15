Nevada City, CA September 15, 2023 – Fans of funk and folk are likely no stranger to Dustbowl Revival. With a big brass sound that melds with strings and dynamic vocals, Dustbowl Revival brings a fresh sound with a message. First formed in 2007, out of Venice, CA, the band has been roving about the world for over a decade, making a stop in Nevada City, Friday September 29th — before heading off to San Francisco’s beloved Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival.

The band was founded by Chicago native Z. Lupetin after moving to Los Angeles, along with Josh Heffernan and Ulf Bjorlin who answered Lupetin’s Craigslist post seeking musicians with a shared love for the likes of Louis Armstrong, Aretha Franklin, and Paul Simon, among others. Dustbowl Revival has been creating original music with purpose ever since. The resulting sound pushes the boundaries of American roots music with no lack of soul!

Prepare for a joyful evening of spirit shaking, heart throbbing, folk, rock and more. Following the pandemic where the band hosted several “Sway-At-Home” festivals, the group expanded. Core member Lupetin bring his guitar, kazoo, and harmonica talents along with vocals to the stage, Heffernan keeps the beat on drums, Bjorlin plays trombone, and the trio are joined by Lashon Halley on vocals, Daniel Mark on mandolin and Mattew Rubin on trumpet, while Connor Vance sports the fiddle. The sound and the energy cannot be denied.

Dustbowl Revival has a mission to take people on a journey of discovery. On the band’s webpage Lupetin states, “Music elevates us, lifts us up, makes us change our minds, takes us out of our comfort zones. If just one person can be moved by just one song, that’s enough.”

As an added bonus, opening for Dustbowl Revival are local favorites Hattie Craven and Jessica Malone. If you missed them at the recent Deer Creek Music Festival, now is your opportunity to say “I knew them when…” Hattie has been on stage since the age of four and has toured extensively. The talented Craven follows in the footsteps of her famous father, Joe Craven, an icon in his own right. The singer songwriter will be joined by award winning songwriter and vocalist Jessica Malone.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see Craven and Malone along with Dustbowl Revival on an intimate stage with a great dance floor at Miners Foundry, Friday September 29th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are just $20.00 in advance.

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org.

KNOW AND GO:

WHO: Dustbowl Revival with openers Hattie Craven & Jessica Malone WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Email: info@minersfoundry.org WHEN: Friday, September 29th at 8pm; Bar 7:30pm HOW: $20 in Advance / $25 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m. the day of the show. Available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.